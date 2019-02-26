Ronald Lewis, first black Richmond fire chief, dies

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Ronald C. Lewis, the African-American fire chief in Richmond, has died.
Richmond Fire Department confirmed Lewis died Feb. 23. He retired from RFD in 1995 but had continued to live in the city.
Lewis was originally from Philadelphia where he started with the Philadelphia Fire Department in 1956. He rose through its ranks and was hired to lead Richmond fire in November 1978.
Lewis was a founding member of the International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters and served as its northeast regional vice president for four years.
Throughout his career, Lewis received several honors, including the Freedom Award by the Richmond NAACP.
According to information from the fire department, fire-related deaths in Richmond dropped 75 percent during Lewis’ tenure and he helped establish as fire safety education program for all fifth-grade students in Richmond Public Schools.
Lewis oversaw the creation of the River, Dive and Rescue Team and the rebuilding of 25 fire stations and department facilities in the city.
