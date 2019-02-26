Retirement reality check: What people are really spending

(WWBT/WXIX) - When saving for retirement, experts say pick a dollar amount and stick to it.
The median household retirement savings for Americans between 45 and 54 is about $82,000.
That may sound like a lot but remember you could live 30 years or more after your retirement
Sometimes you need a reality check—to change a negative behavior.
An average monthly Social Security check is about $1,400, but data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average American retiree is spending about $3,800 a month.
The biggest spending category for retireesis housing, with the average retiree spending $1,322 per month.
Even if your mortgage is paid off you’ll still have to pay for insurance, property taxes, utilities, repairs and maintenance in retirement.
The average retiree spends $567 a month on transportation, which covers insurance, gas, maintenance and repairs to a vehicle.
The average monthly spending on healthcare was $499. While Medicare will help you cover some costs, it won’t cover them all.
And don’t forget about food, entertainment and the other expenses that will come up over several decades of life, potentially.
Copyright 2019 WWBT/WXIX. All rights reserved.