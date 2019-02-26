Police: 6 men force their way into apartment; shoot, kill dog

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after six men forced their way into an apartment and ended up killing the victim’s dog.
Police were called to the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle in Mallard Cove Apartments around 9 p.m. Monday.
The victims said six men knocked on the door, forced their way inside and showed a firearm.
Officers said the victim’s dog chased the men out of the apartment before they could take anything. As the suspects left, a gunshot was fired, striking and killing the dog.
All of the suspects are described as black males, wearing all black clothing, with one wearing a red and blue jacket.
Police believe this to be an isolated incident, as it appears one of the men is known to the victims. They do not believe there is any immedaite danger to any other people or homes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.