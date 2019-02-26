Petersburg begins war on potholes

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Petersburg Department of Public Works and Utilities has begun its war on potholes around the city.
The Pothole Blitz project will cover all seven wards as crews travel around the city to fix them.
“Resident engagement is the most important part of this campaign. If you see a pothole, take note of the street name and landmarks. If possible, take a picture and report it to the City,” says Public Works and Utilities Director, Tangela Innis. “Our goal is to dedicate the necessary time and resources to ensure the safety of our streets.”
Pothole Blitz will run from Mar. 4 through Apr. 5, weather permitting.
Here is the schedule of when crews will be in certain wards:
- Ward 5: 3/4/19 - 3/8/19
- Ward 6: 3/11/19- 3/15/19
- Ward 4: 3/18/19 – 3/22/19
- Ward 7 and 2: 3/25/19 – 3/29/19
- Ward 1 and 3: 4/1/19 – 4/5/19
Potholes can be reported by calling Petersburg Streets Department at (804) 733-2415. They can also be reported on the city’s website under the “Report a Concern” tab.
