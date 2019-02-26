Pedestrian dies after being struck on Broad Street

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A pedestrian has died as a result of injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle on Broad Street.
Richmond police were called to the 300 block of West Broad Street about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The pedestrian, who was described as an adult male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.
The driver remained on the scene.
Streets are closed in the area while the crash team works the scene.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
