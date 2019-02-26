News to know for Feb. 26: Dog killed in home invasion; job cuts at Richmond schools; local singer at the Grand Ole Opry

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The search is on for six men who forced their way into a Chesterfield apartment and ended up killing the victim’s dog on Monday night.
The victims said six men knocked on the door, forced their way inside and showed a firearm.
Officers said the victim’s dog chased the men out of the apartment before they could take anything. As the suspects left, a gunshot was fired, striking and killing the dog.
The Richmond School Board voted Monday night to pass a $13 million budget cut - a decision that will eliminate 74 existing positions while adding 25 new positions for a total loss of 49 jobs.
This done in an effort to combat the projected $12 million deficit the school system would be facing in 2020.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says that before any cuts are made, employees in question will be given at least three months notice to get their affairs in order.
Once again there’s NO RAIN in the forecast for a couple of days.
Significant rain last week caused the James River at Richmond to rise to the highest level above flood stage it has reached in almost 10 years.
While the Richmond area has seen a little more than three inches of rainfall throughout February, rainfall in other parts of the state contributed to the high river level.
“The river basin goes all the way back to the Shenandoah Valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains,” said NBC12’s Nick Russo. “So all that water coming down out of the mountains at once is causing the river to rise pretty fast right now.”
From bobble-hair to a giraffe hat, the Richmond Flying Squirrels have an eclectic line-up in place for 2019.
The Squirrels are honoring 10 former players in honor of the team’s 10th anniversary as well as resurrecting 10 previous promotions that were popular with fans such as the Human Cannonball, Gently Used Car Giveaway miniature horse bobblehead giveaway and Legends of Wrestling, featuring an appearance by Jeff Jarrett.
Country singer and Richmond native Tony Jackson recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville!
“He brought down the house,” one Facebook fan said. Another person said it was a “flawless performance.”
Congrats, Tony!
You will soon be able to stuff Easter baskets with new flavors of Peeps.
Among the new kinds of Peeps available this year: pancakes and syrup, cotton candy, root beer float and blue raspberry.
Sound off on Facebook: are these going to be yummy or yucky?
“Find the good. It’s all around you. Find it, showcase it and you’ll start believing in it.” – Jesse Owens
