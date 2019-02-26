Mother, daughter in custody after 5 relatives found dead in PA apartment

MORRISVILLE, PA (KYW/CNN) - Two women have been taken into custody on accusations of killing their own family members, ranging in age from 9 to 42 years, after five people were found dead in a Pennsylvania apartment.
Shana Decree, 45, and her 19-year-old daughter Dominique Decree will each be charged with five counts of homicide and one count of conspiracy, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.
“This is a terrible tragedy,” Weintraub said. “I just spoke with the family of all five of the deceased, and we’re all heartbroken.”
Five of the suspects’ relatives were found dead Monday after police responded to a Morrisville, PA, apartment complex on a “wellness check.”
The victims were identified as Shana Decree’s children, 25-year-old Naa’Irah Smith and 13-year-old Damon Decree Jr, as well as Shana Decree’s sister, 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell, and Campbell’s twin 9-year-old daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.
The bodies were discovered in one of the first-floor apartment’s two bedrooms.
Both suspects were originally transported to the hospital. Officers found one unconscious and the other seizing.
Detectives are still investigating. It is not yet known how the victims died.
Copyright 2019 KYW via CNN. All rights reserved.