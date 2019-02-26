Medication take-back set for March 5

By Brian Tynes | February 26, 2019 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 11:25 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A medication take-back event has been scheduled in Chesterfield County for March 5.

The program is a partnership of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Substance Abuse Free Environment and Chesterfield Emergency Response Team.

Medication will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chesterfield police Community Services Building at 2730 Hicks Road.

Any unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter medication, including veterinary medicine, will be accepted.

Medicine should be in its original containers.

Needles and syringes will not be accepted.

A medication return bin was installed at Chesterfield police headquarters last year.

