Medication take-back set for March 5

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A medication take-back event has been scheduled in Chesterfield County for March 5.
The program is a partnership of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Substance Abuse Free Environment and Chesterfield Emergency Response Team.
Medication will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chesterfield police Community Services Building at 2730 Hicks Road.
Any unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter medication, including veterinary medicine, will be accepted.
Medicine should be in its original containers.
Needles and syringes will not be accepted.
A medication return bin was installed at Chesterfield police headquarters last year.
