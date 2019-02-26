Juvenile arrested in connection with carjacking

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 26, 2019 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 3:27 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A girl has been arrested in connection with a carjacking.

Richmond police said five people, two of whom were armed, approached a vehicle in the 00 block of South 19th Street just after 9 p.m. Monday and ordered the victims out of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officers recovered the vehicle a few hours later in the 700 block of East 19th Street and a juvenile female was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

