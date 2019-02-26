Former Virginia Tech professor found guilty of fraud, false statements, obstruction

ROANOKE, VA (WDBJ) - A former Virginia Tech professor studying artificial sweeteners was found guilty last week of conspiring to commit federal grant fraud, making false statements and obstruction by falsification.
According to the chief judge of the Western District of Virginia, Michael F. Urbanski, Yiheng Percival Zhang, 57, of Blacksburg, Va., is guilty of one charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., three counts of making false statement and one count of obstruction by falsification.
“This verdict shows our commitment to hold individuals accountable who seek to fraudulently obtain federal funds. Mr. Zhang used his position of prominence to unlawfully seek money from federal grant programs and will now pay for it,” First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said. “I am proud of our team of investigators and prosecutors that worked tirelessly to ensure that tax payer dollars are not being misused.”
The statement from the Department of Justice reads:
According to evidence presented at trial, Zhang, who at the time of the offenses was a biological systems engineering professor at Virginia Tech, founded Cell-Free Bioinnovations, Inc. (“CFB”), a research firm located in Blacksburg, Virginia. CFB relied exclusively on federal grants for funding its research activities. Zhang began working as a paid researcher for the Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences by, at least, 2014. In 2015, Zhang caused fraudulent grant proposals to be submitted to the NSF. Evidence presented at trial indicated grant funds obtained would be used for research Zhang knew had already been done in China. Zhang intended to use the grant funds for other CFB projects rather than for the projects for which the funds were requested. To obstruct the investigation, Zhang submitted falsified timesheets to government investigators.
