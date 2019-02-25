Forget the nursing home: Texas man outlines plan to retire at Holiday Inn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man in Texas says he’s looking forward to a retirement free of worry and on the cheap by spending the last part of it not in a retirement home, but in a Holiday Inn.
Terry Robison published his plan in a Facebook post that has been shared almost 95,000 times. He said he’s done the research and the math, and his plan will not only keep him comfortable, it will save him money.
“With the average cost for a nursing home care costing $188.00 per day, there is a better way when we get old and too feeble,” Robison wrote. “I’ve already checked on reservations at the Holiday Inn. For a combined long term stay discount and senior discount, it’s $59.23 per night. Breakfast is included, and some have happy hours in the afternoon. That leaves $128.77 a day for lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies.”
He said hotel chain living will also let him move from place to place, if he wants.
“You can move from Inn to Inn, or even from city to city,” Robison said. “Want to see Hawaii ? They have Holiday Inn there too.”
If there is a downside, Robison doesn’t mention it.
