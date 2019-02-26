Forecast: Dry weather for a few more days

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -After a dry and slightly warmer than average Tuesday, it turns colder and more unsettled late in the week with a chance for rain returning.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible in the evening or at night. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely, especially in the morning. May be mixed with snow NW of Richmond. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain or snow at night. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation chance: 30%)
After the 7-Day, NEXT Tuesday, both the primary computer models we look at are showing chances for snow from a storm from the south. Still a week out, so we’ll keep monitoring.
