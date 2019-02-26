Cold start to March, snow possible in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The month of March will likely come in like a lion for much of the country, including right here in Virginia.
Colder than average temperatures are likely and there is potential for a round of snow in the Richmond metro area.
As the jetstream shifts south, it will allow a surge of cold air to plunge out of Canada and into much of the U.S.
The jetstream is the fast moving “river” of air high in the sky that controls the movement of air masses and directs the path of low pressure (storm systems).
When the jetstream reaches the southeastern U.S., it will bring potential for Virginia to be impacted by several storms.
This type of weather pattern coupled with cold temperatures could bring late winter snow to Central Virginia.
If we do see snow, it appears most likely to happen around Monday. Because any potential storm is still more than 5 days away, the forecast will probably change at least a little.
The GFS (also known as the American forecast model) only shows a glancing blow from a potential storm as it passes farther away from Virginia.
The differences between the models show that this is an uncertain forecast with a wide range of potential outcomes!
We are still 5+ days away from the potential storm and we’ll be watching closely.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.