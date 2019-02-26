Church Hill residents complain of mail delivery issues

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Many people in the Church Hill Area are complaining of mail problems.
“I think people are getting exhausted with it at this point,” resident Chris Houlihan said.
Houlihan says it’s not a new problem and ranges from wrong addresses to late delivery.
“We have gotten letters that’s suppose to go to our neighbors. Sometimes right next door or a few doors down, or sometimes it’s even the wrong street,” Houlihan said.
Reiser said it must be a good day, while checking his mail, because his mail was there on time.
“I haven’t seen a mortgage statement in about three months. I haven’t seen a student loan bill in about two months, and the last five to six discs from Netflix never arrived and I wanted to see Halloween,” Reiser said.
It’s not just those two residents either, several people have been complaining online about the issue as well.
“You have elderly people who are going to get behind on their bills. You have people that depend on their tax refunds during this season. They need these things immediately, and they need them to be delivered efficiently,” Reiser said.
Elected officials are stepping up, such as Congressman Donald McEachin who held a town hall meeting with residents in January to address the issue. A United States Postal Service representative said they are currently looking into the issue. Resier said he has called several times trying to get anwers.
“They all told me the problem seems to be at the carrier level, and they are working to get additional training for the carriers that are out there and resolve the problem,” Reiser said.
As leaders look to fix the problem, some say the fate of the Postal Service has already been signed, sealed and delivered.
“You just start to feel like it might be worth it to spend the extra money to mail or receive stuff via UPS or FedEx,” Houlihan said.
