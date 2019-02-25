As wrestling champion, teen girl pushes boundaries to excel

BETHEL ACRES, OK (KFOR/TRIBUNE/CNN) - A fierce young woman is a high school wrestler who hasn’t let her size or her gender get in between her and a long list of awards.
“You pushed me to a corner; you underestimate me. That’s like something that should drive a person,” Jordan Blair said.
She may be a 106 lb., 14-year-old girl, but you don’t want to try to cross Jordan Blair.
Jordan first got involved in wrestling in the sixth grade.
“I saw it on the fill out sheet, like we have to do for school, and I went home and I asked if I could do it. And I guess I just got into it,” she said.
Though she’s won several championships, everyone has to start from somewhere.
It was unfamiliar territory for her and, quite frankly, uncomfortable.
“So I was kind of pushed to a corner and was shunned by my team because I didn’t know how to wrestle and I was really really small,” Jordan said.
She didn’t let that get in her way. It motivated her.
Jordan started practicing and working out every day, even traveling to Standfast Wrestling Club in Edmond for practices.
“Sometimes my dad will make me go every day the whole week,” she said.
Jordan said her father, a Purple Heart veteran, is the one who inspired her work ethic. It’s a work ethic her coach, Jason McPhail, said is valuable.
“She’s just a fierce competitor. She comes in and she drills with the boys and works out with the boys every day,” he said.
There’s no female wrestling division at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association state championship level - only in certain tournaments - but there is a huge push to change that, something the association supports.
At Bethel Schools, they only have two female wrestlers, but they’re doing all they can to encourage more to join.
“With us, we built a girls’ locker room, specifically so that they would feel more comfortable when they come into wrestling,” McPhail said.
But for now, this girl has no problem with competing against - and beating - the boys.
“I think she likes that competition. She likes beating the boys,” McPhail said.
Blair dreams of competing for a Division I college team and eventually in the Olympics.
Copyright 2019 KFOR and Tribune via CNN. All rights reserved.