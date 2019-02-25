State Police: Critically missing adult alert canceled

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have canceled a critically missing adult alert for a woman in Southampton County Saturday.
Police say Cynthia Carver, 34, was last seen on Feb. 22 in the 28000 block of Everett Street in Newsoms, Virginia. She’s described as being 5′1″, 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair.
Carver’s disappearance poses a “credible threat to her health and safety,” according to police.
Anyone with information on where she is should call 757-653-2100.
