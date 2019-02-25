Sheriff’s office warns of new, less visible ‘deep dive’ skimmer

PATRICK COUNTY, VA (WDBJ7) - The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new, less visible debit and credit card skimmer.
It's called the "deep dive skimmer."
Fraudsters are using the device to steal card numbers at ATMs and gas pumps.
“Unlike previous skimmers, the deep dive skimmer is installed in a way that it is not visible to the card user,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The sheriff's office also warns that thieves are using a very small camera to capture PINs when they are following insertion of a card.
The cameras are so small that they can be hidden beneath the shrouds which are installed on some card readers to prevent an onlooker from seeing your PIN, the sheriff's office said.
"We recommend that you shield the keypad with your hand as you enter the PIN to block detection of any camera which may have been hidden.
“We also recommend that you keep regular checks on your card activity and notify your bank if you detect any suspicious activity. In addition, please report any incidents of card fraud to the Sheriff’s Office,” the post read.
If you suspect your card may have been compromised by one of these devices, you can contact the sheriff’s office at (276) 694-3161 or your local police department.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.