School custodian grateful to be back at work after double-transplant

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A janitor at a Hanover County Elementary School is back on the job after several months at home recovering from a double transplant.
Tyrees Dandridge is being welcomed back with open arms after he spent 10 hours on the operating table for organs he desperately needed in October. Dandridge needed a new heart and liver. His doctor said had it been six months longer, he might not have survived.
Dandridge has worked as a custodian for the school since it opened in 2000. He was thrilled to be back at work Monday.
“I could see them, I could hug them,” Dandridge said. “I could talk to them, cause it could’ve went the other way.”
Dandridge knows what that means first-hand after losing his older brother, Lawrence, who never received the heart he needed.
"I miss him every day,” Dandridge said.
Both brothers worked for the Hanover County School District while waiting for hearts. Tyrees’ took three years while Lawrence’s never came.
“Well, the Lord told me some go home, some stay,” Dandridge said. “When he gave me a new heart and kidney, he said I have to tell people about it. Because other people need hearts and kidneys.”
Now he walks these halls with the same soul, but his new heart is a little more heavy.
"But God says, he take some of his people home,” Dandridge said.
