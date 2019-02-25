River otter spotted in Forest Hill Park

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The fish in Richmond’s Forest Hill Park better watch out.
There’s a river otter on the prowl, and according to pictures of the little creature, it is quite the fisherman.
Otters had disappeared from the James River Park System, but were documented in James River Park in 2014 and seen at the headwaters of Reedy Creek, which feeds into Forest Hill Park.
Dave Parrish, who photographed the otter, said it caught fish for several hours while he watched in the park Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.