Richmonder reflects on career as lone black female firefighter

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Some of life’s most meaningful moments are on the other side of a hurdle or mountain. But in retired firefighter Felecia Manns’ case, it’s a flaming hoop.
Manns jumped out of burning buildings, saved children from house fires and assisted with roadside accidents not knowing she’d be the first and highest-ranking woman of color to work for the Fairfax County Fire Department.
Now, the owner of Happiness Dance Studio in Church Hill, Manns is looking forward to seeing one of her proteges follow in her footsteps.
Manns says working as a firefighter was taxing not just because of the grueling hours and narrow rescues, but because she was one of few women doing it.
“’Look, it’s a woman firefighter!'” Manns said onlookers would say.
Born and raised in Richmond, she retired from Fairfax County in 2011. Her history-making career started with a Fairfax City job posting in a 1984 edition of the Washington Post. Manns said she was tired of working odd jobs and wanted to pursue a career in Northern Virginia.
“Four months later, believe it or not, I was hired,” Manns said. She started three days after her 21st birthday.
There were women volunteers at the time, but Manns was the first hire.
Fast-forward through her baptism by fire in the Fairfax City Fire Department, and Manns was ready to expand to a larger team.
“I was placed in a recruit school, even though I already had the certifications,” she explained. “I had to take the classes again, which was good because it made me an even better firefighter,” Manns said.
When Manns started in Fairfax County, she says there were only 15 women and she was the only one of color.
“The first time I saw another woman was here at the academy. I kid you not, I ran up to her and hugged her like ‘oh my God, there’s another woman!’” she laughed.
But there was always an elephant in the room.
“I like to have fun just like everyone else but you quickly find out you’re really still not one of the boys,” Manns said.
“They’d say ‘If you hurt yourself, I’m going to have to come and save you,’”’ she remembered.
Still she advanced and became an officer, but her role was often overlooked by the people she helped on the job.
“My silent protest was to let them talk to [her male subordinates]. And that firefighter or that technician is going to have to turn and ask me ‘captain, what would you like us to do?’” she said.
Manns says her chief told her the only way to make change was to be the change, but that change can be difficult when you’re isolated.
“Being the only woman at the station, you were in a bunk room by yourself most of the time,” Manns said.
Soon, Manns was the first EEO officer for the department - working to increase diversity and inclusion. After all, you never know who’s watching.
“She calls me her sequel and I'll take it. Any day I'll take it,” said Felicia Barnes.
Barnes shares the same name and is currently a Captain 2, the very position Manns elevated to - making her the highest ranking woman of color to work for the county fire department.
“One of her goals was to become a Battalion Chief,” Barnes said. “And hopefully I’m able to reach that level. It’s what [Manns] expects of me,” Barnes said.
The next battalion chief test would be sometime next year, and Mann’s message to anyone with a tough task is clear.
“Naysayers are the people who say you can't do this, barriers are the people who say ‘I'm not going to allow you to do this,’ distractions are things you let in your life that you say you're not going to do or not do,” Manns explained.
