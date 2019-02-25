Police investigating 2 three-vehicle crashes on Route 150 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Two separate accidents along Route 150 caused major delays on Sunday.
Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at southbound Route 150 near the Midlothian Turnpike exit at approximately 3:38 p.m.
An investigation revealed an adult female driving a Toyota Highlander was attempting to merge from the entrance ramp into the right lane when she side swiped a SUV traveling in the right lane. The female driver then struck a third vehicle, a sedan, traveling southbound.
Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The female operating the Toyota Highlander was charged with an unsafe lane change.
At 4:47 p.m., police responded to another three-vehicle crash that occurred in the same area.
An investigation revealed an adult male operating a Toyota Tundra southbound on Route 150 struck a Honda Accord in the rear. The male driver of the Tundra then struck a Toyota sedan.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Honda Accord and a passenger were transported to the hospital for the treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the Tundra was not injured.
The driver of the Tundra was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
Speed is considered as one of the factors into the crash.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.