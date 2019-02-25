News to know for Feb. 25: Hands-free driving bill fails; Walmart mishap; Oscars recap

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Are you tired of the rain yet? After much of the weekend was wet, the next few days actually look DRY!
There’s no chance of rain until later Thursday and Friday.
A bill that would make Virginia a “hands-free” state died on Saturday in the General Assembly.
The bill was defeated after an amendment would have allowed people to talk on a phone to their ear, but not text or look at data.
Families of victims of distracted driving had said such a law could have saved their loved ones lives.
Some Walmart customers were upset with the retail giant after an advertised sale that would’ve slashed prices on baby items didn’t go as planned on Saturday.
Walmart advertised super-low prices on strollers, car seats and other baby essentials to help out new and expectant parents.
But ... “We really didn’t find anything, we [were] very disappointed," said Tawana DePrima.
VCU will host a panel discussion on blackface on Monday.
The event will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the University Student Commons Theater at 907 Floyd Ave.
The event called “Blackface, the Scandal and the Media: A Discussion About Racism in Virginia” will feature Richmond-area journalists and VCU professor Jeff South, director of the Capital News Service.
A bill that would increase penalties for drivers who cause serious injuries under the influence has passed through General Assembly.
House Bill 1941 would add a Class 6 felony charge for anyone who drives under the influence and causes serious bodily injuries to other drivers or pedestrians.
It would also increase current charges for drivers who cause permanent and significant damage to a Class 4 felony.
Nearly everyone in a small South Carolina town has a theory for the city’s billion-dollar mystery: Who won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced last October?
Maybe the winner was so overwhelmed upon seeing the winning numbers that she or he died on the spot? Maybe the winner is on the run from police and fears a background check? Maybe that winning ticket fell from a car visor, ended up in a trash can and is forever buried at the Twin Chimneys Landfill.
Or maybe, the winner is still going on with life as usual, before quietly taking the $878 million lump sum.
“Green Book” is the winner of the Academy Award for best picture.
The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver. It won three Oscars on Sunday, including best supporting actor for Ali and best original screenplay.
Remember those lazy Saturday mornings when you would roll out of bed, and just watch your favorite cartoons or play video games? Well, there’s a new IPA that’s about to bring all of the nostalgia back.
Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk is releasing its new Saturday Morning IPA on March 2. The Lucky Charms-themed drink is even made with pounds of real marshmallows.
