2 men killed in freak accident by carbon monoxide poisoning

ALBERTA, VA (WWBT) - Two men died in what authorities are saying is a freak accident resulting in carbon monoxide poisoning.
Robert Lee Powers Jr, 58, of Rawlings, and Andrew Scott Cheely, 48, of Dundas, were killed when the UTV they were riding it became stuck while trying to cross a creek.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened off Red Oak Road in Alberta while the men were hunting.
The call came in about 1:20 a.m. Feb. 16 reporting their deaths. The sheriff’s office said two UTVs crossed the creek, which was about 2 feet deep. The third, carrying Powers and Cheely, became stuck and the exhaust outlet was blocked leading to a back-up of carbon monoxide into the enclosed cab of the vehicle.
The other members of the hunting party returned to the creek later to find the two men dead.
