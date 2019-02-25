Man arrested in connection to Waynesboro woman’s death

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WCAV) - A man is behind bars after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area near the Lowe’s on Lew Dewitt Boulevard.
Douglas John Lepera, 52, is charged with second-degree murder.
Lepera was already wanted for an outstanding warrant and failing to appear in court.
Police said Lepera was found in the immediate vicinity to the body of 41-year-old Sara Conner from Waynesboro.
The area is described by police as a campsite used by the homeless.
Conner’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office.
Copyright 2019 WCAV. All rights reserved.