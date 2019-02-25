Man arrested in connection to Waynesboro woman’s death

Douglas John Lepera.
February 25, 2019 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:08 AM

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WCAV) - A man is behind bars after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area near the Lowe’s on Lew Dewitt Boulevard.

Douglas John Lepera, 52, is charged with second-degree murder.

Lepera was already wanted for an outstanding warrant and failing to appear in court.

Police said Lepera was found in the immediate vicinity to the body of 41-year-old Sara Conner from Waynesboro.

The area is described by police as a campsite used by the homeless.

Conner’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

