James River level highest in almost 10 years

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Significant rain last week is expected to cause the James River at Richmond to rise to the highest level above flood stage it has reached in almost 10 years.
The river is forecast to climb to 16.2 feet by Monday evening, which is considered moderate flood stage for the James River.
The last time the river reached this height was when it hit 18.1 feet on January 27, 2010.
If you go near the river to watch the high water, be careful not to get too close, and keep kids and pets away from the water too. High water can be enticing for kids and pets who can easily get swept away.
The highest water, also known as the “crest” of the river, will occur sometime Monday evening before 11 p.m. A Flood Warning remains in effect for the James River until Wednesday afternoon when the river is expected to fall below minor flood stage.
The high water level has caused flooding and damage to some boat docks at Rockett’s Landing in Richmond and has completely covered parts of the Virginia Capital Trail.
