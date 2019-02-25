Hampton University alum Ruth Carter wins Oscar for costume design

LOS ANGELES, CA (WWBT) - “Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design we turned him into an African king.”
Those were the words from Ruth Carter after winning an Academy Award for costume design on Sunday night for her work on “Black Panther."
Carter is a Hampton University graduate and had been previously nominated twice for her costume work for “Amistad” and “Malcom X.”
“It’s been my life’s honor to create costumes,” she said. “Thank you to the Academy. Thank you for honoring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen.”
Carter was one of two people with Virginia ties to take home an Oscar.
Norfolk State University graduate Zeus Campbell was part of the cast of “Skin,” which won an award for best live action short film.
The film is about two families caught in the middle of gang violence.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.