Hampton University alum Ruth Carter wins Oscar for costume design
Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for "Black Panther" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 25, 2019 at 7:43 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 7:45 AM

LOS ANGELES, CA (WWBT) - “Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design we turned him into an African king.”

Those were the words from Ruth Carter after winning an Academy Award for costume design on Sunday night for her work on “Black Panther."

Carter is a Hampton University graduate and had been previously nominated twice for her costume work for “Amistad” and “Malcom X.”

“It’s been my life’s honor to create costumes,” she said. “Thank you to the Academy. Thank you for honoring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen.”

Carter was one of two people with Virginia ties to take home an Oscar.

Norfolk State University graduate Zeus Campbell was part of the cast of “Skin,” which won an award for best live action short film.

The film is about two families caught in the middle of gang violence.

