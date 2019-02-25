‘Furr-ito’ special: Donate a burrito, adopt a dog

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A good deed has turned into an adoption special to help animals in need.
A Chesterfield County officer corralled a lost dog using a lasso, but only after giving up his burrito to try to lure the dog in.
The dog was eventually secured and has inspired a Furr-ito adoption drive at Chesterfield County Animal Services.
Anyone who brings a frozen burrito to the shelter will “lasso your new best friend.”
The event will take place March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The burritos will be donated to the Chesterfield Food Bank. The burritos must be store-bought, unopened and frozen.
