‘Furr-ito’ special: Donate a burrito, adopt a dog

Piper, a dog available at Chesterfield County Animal Services.
By Brian Tynes | February 25, 2019 at 5:21 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:21 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A good deed has turned into an adoption special to help animals in need.

A Chesterfield County officer corralled a lost dog using a lasso, but only after giving up his burrito to try to lure the dog in.

The dog was eventually secured and has inspired a Furr-ito adoption drive at Chesterfield County Animal Services.

Posted by Patrick Michael on Saturday, February 16, 2019

Anyone who brings a frozen burrito to the shelter will “lasso your new best friend.”

The event will take place March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The burritos will be donated to the Chesterfield Food Bank. The burritos must be store-bought, unopened and frozen.

Well here it is folks.. the best way to replace Sgt. Kuzik's burrito! Bring a burrito, save a life. ❤️ Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz

Posted by Chesterfield County Animal Services on Monday, February 25, 2019

