Former players, Patrick Henry highlight Flying Squirrels giveaways

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - From bobble-hair to a giraffe hat, the Richmond Flying Squirrels have an eclectic line-up in place for its 2019 promotional give-aways.
The Squirrels are honoring 10 former players in honor of the team’s 10th anniversary.
Brandon Crawford Hat Hair, Charlie Culberson bobblehair, Joe Panik “Panik Button” T-shirts and Brandon Belt giraffe hats are just some of the items fans can receive this season.
The team will also be resurrecting 10 previous promotions that were popular with fans such as the Human Cannonball, Gently Used Car Giveaway miniature horse bobblehead giveaway and Legends of Wrestling, featuring an appearance by Jeff Jarrett.
There will also be a Richmond Hushpuppies Night and jersey auction.
For the “liberty or death” crowd, May 29 will feature a Patrick Henry bobblehead giveaway.
Additionally, 23 fireworks shows are scheduled, including displays for every Thursday and Saturday home games.
You can see the full promotional schedule here.
Here’s a look at every game that features a give-away:
- Sun., April 7 – 10th Anniversary Fleece Blanket (1,000 fans all ages) presented by Pepsi
- Tues., April 9 – Salute to Running T-shirt (1,500 fans 15 & older)
- Fri., April 19 – Copa de la Diversión Luchador Mask (1,000 fans 15 & older)
- Mon., April 22 – Brandon Crawford Hat Hair (1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Off Leash
- Tues., April 23 – Race Car Driver T-shirt (1,500 fans 15 & older)
- Fri., May 3 – Wrestling Wristbands (1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Capital One
- Sun., May 5 – 10th Season Youth Jersey (1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
- Mon., May 6 – 10th Season Umbrella (1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Elephant Insurance
- Tues., May 7 – Chris Shaw #Shawsome T-shirt (1,500 fans 15 & older)
- Thurs., May 16 – Joe T Emoji Towel Giveaway (1,000 fans 15 & older)
- Fri., May 17 – Copa de la Diversión Wrestling Cape (1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch
- Tues., May 21 – Salute to Sinatra Tuxedo T-shirt (1,500 fans 15 & under)
- Wed., May 22 – Charlie Culberson Bobblehair (1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Enterprise
- Tues., May 28 – 10th Season Camo T-shirt (1,500 fans 15 & older) presented by Virginia Birth Father Registry
- Wed., May 29 – Patrick Henry Bobblehead (1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Bojangles'
- Tues., June 11 – Dodgeball Tribute T-shirt (1,500 fans 15 & older)
- Wed., June 12 – The Fan Fanny Pack (1,000 fans 15 & older)
- Sun., June 16 – Adam Duvall Mini-Bat (1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Kings Dominion
- Mon., June 24 – Scott’s Addition Stein (1,000 fans 21 & older) presented by Daybreak IT Solutions
- Tues., June 25 – Hunter Strickland Patriotic T-shirt (1,500 fans 15 & older) presented by Pepsi
- Fri., June 28 – Copa de la Diversión Soccer Scarf (1,000 fans 21 & older) presented by Budweiser
- Sun., July 7 – Brandon Belt Giraffe Hat (1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Community Idea Stations
- Fri., July 19 – Copa de la Diversión Wrestling Socks (1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Mountain Dew
- Sat., July 20 – Steven Duggar “Duggarnaut” Bobblehead (1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corp.
- Tues. July 23 – Matt Duffy “Duffman” Tank Top (1,500 fans 21 & older) presented by Bud Light
- Tues., July 30 – Joe Panik “Panik Button” T-shirt (1,500 fans 15 & older)
- Sun., August 11 – Miniature Horse Bobblehead (1,000 fans 14 & younger)
- Fri., August 16 – Copa de la Diversión Lucha Nutzy Bobblehead (1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Mountain Dew
- Sun., August 18 – 8-Bit Squirrels Youth T-shirt (1,000 fans 14 & younger)
- Tues., August 20 – Zinger T-shirt (1,500 fans 15 & older) presented by Seredni Tire
- Sun., September 1 – Kelby Tomlinson Specs (1,000 fans 14 & younger)
