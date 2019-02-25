Forecast: Finally a stretch of dry weather

Rain chance low until Thursday night

By Andrew Freiden | February 25, 2019 at 4:02 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 4:02 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sunshine and wind will be the story for Monday with no significant rain chance until Thursday night/Friday morning.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. SW wind 10-20mph. Gusts could hit 30-35mph. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible in the evening or at night. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

