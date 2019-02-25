Captain captured by Somali pirates to speak in Richmond

Captain captured by Somali pirates to speak in Richmond
Container ship MV Maersk Alabama leaves Mombasa, Kenya, April 21, 2009, after spending time in port after a pirate attack that took her captain hostage. Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) made a port visit to Mombasa April 20, 2009. Boxer is deployed as part of the Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group and the U.S. Marine Corps 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit supporting maritime security operations in the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Laura A. Moore/Released)
February 25, 2019 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 10:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A ship captain captured by Somali pirates and later portrayed by Tom Hanks in an Academy Award-nominated movie is scheduled to speak in Richmond this week.

Capt. Richard Phillips will be the featured speaker Thursday at the Boy Scouts of America Heart of Virginia Council’s annual Friends of Scouting fundraising dinner.

Phillips was the captain of the MV Maersk Alabama when it was hijacked in April 2009 off the east coast of Africa. He was taken hostage and beaten over several days before being rescued by Navy SEAL snipers who killed three of the four pirates.

Phillips later wrote a memoir, “A Captain’s Duty.” The 2013 movie, “Captain Phillips,” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

The dinner will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)