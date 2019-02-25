Beware of financial traps with retailers’ credit cards

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - Getting a retailers’ credit card often sounds enticing if you’re buying a lot.
Many stores push their own retail cards hard, offering lures like 20 percent off what you’re buying, if you sign up.
But what they likely don’t explain is that those store cards usually have a much higher interest rate than a regular credit card.
CompareCards looked at cards offered by the top 50 retailers and found the average APR was nearly 25 percent. That is eight points higher than the average credit card.
That means whatever you gained from that sign-up deal will be wiped out by those interest payments, if you carry a balance.
The other trap is deferred financing. This often comes into play when you’re buying an expensive item.
The store will offer you interest-free financing for a certain period, usually between 6 and 24 months.
Pay off what you owe in that time period, and you can save money.
However, one in five people fail to do that, and then they learn that they actually owe accrued interest on the full purchase price, not just what they still owe.
