After 17 years, Ashland police plead for help solving man’s murder

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is hoping the 17th anniversary of a man’s murder will lead to new leads that will help them solve the case.
Truman Stanley was found stabbed to death in 2002. He was known to loan money to family and friends and investigators think someone may have come to his home looking for some of that money.
Detectives said all their leads dried up years ago, but they and Stanley’s family remain hopeful his killer will eventually be identified.
Sometime during a 24-hour window between 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25-26, 2002, Stanley was killed in his residence in the 500 block of North James Street in Ashland.
Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman is urging anyone who has information but has not come forward to call police immediately.
“Mr Stanley’s family has waited 17 years and still has not been able to receive the justice they deserve,” Goodman said in a press release.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Matt Hileman at (804) 412-0625, or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
