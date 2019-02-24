RPD’s HOPE Unit gifts custom bike to homeless woman

The HOPE Unit works with agencies and organizations to support Richmond’s homeless population. (Source: Richmond Police Department)
By Tamia Mallory | February 24, 2019 at 6:12 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 6:12 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One homeless woman will now have a more efficient way to travel around the City.

Officers Kuti and McHugh of Richmond Police Department’s HOPE Unit built a trailer onto the woman’s bike . The trailer will allow her to transport her belongings.

The officers have worked alongside the woman’s case manager from Richmond Behavioral Health Authority for over a year.

