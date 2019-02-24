Richmond, VCU police investigating armed robbery

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning.
Officers were called the 800 block of West Broad Street for the report of an armed robbery around 2:45 a.m.
The victim told officials that the robber approached him and said he had a firearm. The suspect never showed a weapon but took $40.
The robber was last seen heading north towards West Marshall Street.
Police describe the robber as a black make, 30 years old, 5-foot-11 and wearing black clothing.
Richmond police are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call VCU Police or Crime Stoppers.
