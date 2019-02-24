First Alert: Rain, gusty winds, and a warm-up expected for Sunday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rain will persist into Sunday morning, and then winds of change bring a brief but significant warm-up for Sunday afternoon.
A few light rain showers are likely for Saturday night, and one final burst of heavy rain is expected Sunday morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Drier weather arrives for Sunday afternoon.
A Flood Warning is in effect until further notice for high water on the James River. A Flood Watch is in effect from Buckingham County to Charlottesville until Sunday afternoon for the potential for minor flooding in the western part of Virginia.
Winds will become noticeably stronger on Sunday, with the strongest winds Sunday afternoon and overnight into early Monday morning. The strongest winds will be found in northern and western parts of Virginia. Winds will still be gusty in RVA, with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. There may be a few trees knocked down due to saturated soil making it easier for trees to be uprooted.
A Wind Advisory is in effect over northern and western parts of Virginia for wind gusts of 50-55 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect for West Virginia and the Blue Ridge, where wind gusts could exceed 60 mph.
High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be well above-average for late February, reaching the low 70s in metro Richmond.
It gets more seasonable with quiet weather on Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s.
