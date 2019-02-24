Police search for woman who stole $1,000 worth of underwear

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County are looking for a woman accused of stealing $1,000 worth of underwear.
Police say the woman took 70 pairs of underwear from the Victoria’s Secret in Chesterfield Towne Center on Monday, Feb. 18.
Surveillance video shows her enter the store, load up more than $1,000 worth of undergarments and leave without paying for them.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
