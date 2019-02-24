Over 900 Richmond art students recognized as Scholastic Art & Writing award winners

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Visual Arts Center of Richmond has announced the regional award recipients of the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and more than 900 students are being honored for their remarkable work of art.
“It’s incredible, when the artwork comes in and finally gets delivered we are all blown away. These students are so talent and so creative,”said Executive Director at the Visual Arts Center, Stefanie Fedor.
Their work was evaluated by 50 local artists who served as jurors. The students received regional honors, including gold keys, silver keys, and honorable mentions.
“I was making it to submit to the scholastic thing, but I did not know I would make it this far,” said 8th grader at Binford Middle School, Casey Garnett.
“We have everything from photography to oil painting, we have installation work, fiber media, clay, you name it,” said Fedor.
This year, over 300,000 works of art and writing were submitted to more than 100 affiliate partners across the country.
“It’s really rewarding to know that like something you did got acknowledge,” said Garnett.
“Last year I did it and I got honorable mention and this year I got silver key and that’s definitely a different feeling from honorable mention,” said Milo McAdams.
The Visual arts center says seeing this many Richmonders win is special, particularly since some of the students take classes at their studio.
“These students are so talented at a young age," said Fedor. “We really think that this will be the next generation that’s going to inspire us and that is going to lead the way forward for creativity."
