Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

A little boy in Haslett, Michigan used Ring video doorbell to call his dad and ask how to change the channel. (Source: Ring)
February 24, 2019 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:40 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - While it’s been a dreary weekend, the good news is there are drier days ahead this week! Hey, anytime there’s a break from the rain, we’re happy about it!

Welcome to the World

The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a new baby dromedary camel this month, and asked for your help naming her. The top name choices were Alexandra Camelton, Windy, Wednesday and Ivanka Hump. Well, you voted and we’re happy to say welcome to the world Alexandra Camelton!

Welcome to the MRZ family, Alexandra Camelton! Thanks for all of your votes.

Posted by Metro Richmond Zoo on Saturday, February 23, 2019

Excellence in Virginia Government Awards

Joe Vass, a 91-year-old veteran of every branch of the U.S. military and 75 years of public service experience, will be honored this year with the Unsung Heroes award. Thank you for your service!

Operation Freedom Outdoors

Fifteen veterans from Georgia, Virginia and West Virginia came out for nonprofit Therapeutic Adventures’ annual Operation Freedom Outdoors, along with some family members to get back on the slopes of Massanutten Resort. Thank you all for your service! It sounds like a great time!

15 Veterans from Georgia, Virginia, and West Virginia came out for Operation Freedom Outdoor's along with some family members to get back on the slopes. (Source: WHSV)
Sweet Promposal

A Texas high school student with cerebral palsy is going to prom with her friend of three years after he set up a special “promposal” to ask her to the dance! It’s seriously so cute!

High school junior Kelci Phipps was shocked when her friend Jaxson McGuire asked her to prom.
For the "promposal," Jaxson McGuire held a large stuffed animal rabbit in front of a sign that read "I'm not as cute as this bunny, but will you 'show' me off at prom?"
Kelci Phipps' mother, Lynette Phipps, says the story of friendship between Jaxson McGuire and her daughter sets an example for others.
Resourceful

A resourceful Michigan boy called his dad from the family’s doorbell to ask him one very important question: “How do you turn on the kids channel?” The entire conversation and the boy’s kisses to his dad were all recorded on this cute video.

Drier Days Ahead

While it’s been a wet weekend, the next few days are looking brighter!

Photo of the Weekend

Even though it was a gloomy looking weekend at times, there was still beauty. Thanks Austin Mills for sharing this photo!

(Source: Austin Mills)
Final Thought

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” - Arthur Ashe

Have a great week, y’all!

