Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - While it’s been a dreary weekend, the good news is there are drier days ahead this week! Hey, anytime there’s a break from the rain, we’re happy about it!
The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a new baby dromedary camel this month, and asked for your help naming her. The top name choices were Alexandra Camelton, Windy, Wednesday and Ivanka Hump. Well, you voted and we’re happy to say welcome to the world Alexandra Camelton!
Joe Vass, a 91-year-old veteran of every branch of the U.S. military and 75 years of public service experience, will be honored this year with the Unsung Heroes award. Thank you for your service!
Fifteen veterans from Georgia, Virginia and West Virginia came out for nonprofit Therapeutic Adventures’ annual Operation Freedom Outdoors, along with some family members to get back on the slopes of Massanutten Resort. Thank you all for your service! It sounds like a great time!
A Texas high school student with cerebral palsy is going to prom with her friend of three years after he set up a special “promposal” to ask her to the dance! It’s seriously so cute!
A resourceful Michigan boy called his dad from the family’s doorbell to ask him one very important question: “How do you turn on the kids channel?” The entire conversation and the boy’s kisses to his dad were all recorded on this cute video.
While it’s been a wet weekend, the next few days are looking brighter!
Even though it was a gloomy looking weekend at times, there was still beauty. Thanks Austin Mills for sharing this photo!
“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” - Arthur Ashe
Have a great week, y’all!
