Democratic delegate tells ‘rape apologists’ to ‘eat s***’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Republicans “went nuclear” Friday, as one Democratic delegate put it, announcing that they’ll hold legislative hearings on sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax with or without support from their colleagues across the aisle.
Democrats — at risk of alienating two key constituencies, women and black voters — have struggled to respond as the GOP steadily ratcheted up pressure over the past two days.
One delegate, Lee Carter, D-Manassas, told his colleagues in a floor speech that he was once raped and that the House should respect the wishes of survivors, who, in this case, have called for the General Assembly to hold hearings. He then took to Twitter to tell “rape apologists” to “eat shit.”
“Justice is a journey,” she said, “one that takes twist and turns and unfortunately is not consistently applied.”
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.