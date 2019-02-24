Bill introduced to protect historic African American burial grounds

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Congressman Donald McEachin held a press conference Saturday at the Black History Museum to introduce new legislation called the African American Burial Grounds Network Act.
The bill wound give federal support for historic African American burial grounds in order to preserve them for future generations. It would also give information, technical support and grants to help identify and restore burial sites across the nation.
“The African American story is a part of American history and these gravesites are part of that story," said Congressman McEachin. "So we’re excited to introduce this bill; we’re excited about it’s possibilities; and we’re excited about the inclusiveness this will bring to the American story.
McEachin and Representative Alma Adams co-introduced the bill to the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
