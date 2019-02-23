Woman caught on camera vandalizing Robert E. Lee Monument

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman caught on camera vandalizing the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond.
According to Capitol Police, the woman was seen at the monument in Richmond’s Fan District around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. They believe she used a black permanent marker to write on the east, south and west sides of the pedestal.
Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photos should call the Capitol Police Communications Center at 804-786-2120.
