Search continues for missing 83-year-old Virginia woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA (WDBJ) - Bedford County deputies say the search continues for a missing 83-year-old woman from Moneta.
Authorities say they plan to continue searching for Lina Toot until 10 p.m. tonight. Over 100 people have been involved in the search.
Deputies say the search will resume in the morning if Toot is not found.
According to a release, around 1:35 p.m. Friday, Bedford County 911 received a call reporting that Lina Toot, 83, had gone missing from Toot Boulevard in Moneta. The caller stated that when he arrived at the home the door was standing open. He also said the woman lives alone and she was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Toot is described as a white female, 5-foot-3, 113 lbs. and has gray hair.
Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 540-586-7827.
Copyright 2019 Gray. All rights reserved.