Richmond police see increase of counterfeit bills circulating

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police have reported seeing an influx of counterfeit bills circulating around the area, specifically of $10 bills.
Three counterfeit bills were recently used at a business on West Broad Street.
The Richmond Retail Merchants Association is warning businesses to be extra vigilant when accepting cash.
Businesses who do not use counterfeit detector pens should use the following ways to check for fake bills:
- The easiest way to check if a bill is fake is to compare it to another one.
- Check for blurry borders, printing or text. Authentic bills should also have raised printing.
- Check the serial numbers to make sure they are not duplicated.
You can find more tips, HERE.
If you suspect a bill to be counterfeit and feel safe, take the bill and immediately notify law enforcement. Try to handle it little as possible and put it into a bag or envelope. Write down any distinguishing features of the person who gave it to you.
