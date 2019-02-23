Protesters continue to call for Governor Northam’s resignation

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The call for Governor Northam to step down hasn’t faded.
Dozens of protesters from across the state marched on the state capitol Saturday, despite the rain. They continued to push Northam to resign amid the controversy involving the racist yearbook photo and admission that he wore blackface as part of a costume in the 80′s.
Protesters were also angered by the governor’s comments surrounding late-term abortion.
“It’s supposed to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people," said Alexandra Greenley. "And so if we don’t engage, we’re responsible for all of the evil that goes on.”
Governor Northam has said he will stay in office and focus on making changes to end racial and systemic inequalities.
