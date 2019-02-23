Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; police investigating

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Dinwiddie Avenue just after 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot.
Police say they were unable to find a victim when they got to the scene. A short time later, a man arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was not able to provide a suspect description or motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
