Texas Roadhouse raising menu prices
The Louisville-based restaurant plans to increase prices by 1.5 percent.
February 21, 2019 at 6:25 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 10:23 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse is planning to raise menu prices.

Customers will notice an approximate 1.5 percent increase beginning in April, according to a restaurant spokesperson. Texas Roadhouse said the increase is necessary because of higher labor costs and rising food costs.

The change was also reflected in the restaurant’s 4th Quarter earnings report, released on Tuesday.

The move follows a 1.7 percent increase last fall.

