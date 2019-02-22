Tennessee senator pushes to have student loan payments automatically deducted from paychecks

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - If you have federal student loans, how would you like to have payments taken out of your paychecks?
That could happen, if some proposed changes become law.
The average American college grad leaves school with about $30,000 in student loan debt.
Now, a powerful senator wants to see those loan payments automatically deducted, right from those borrowers’ paychecks.
Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee chairs the Senate’s Committee on Health, Education Labor and Pensions, which oversees higher education.
Alexander is now proposing that federal loan payments be automatically withheld from borrowers’ paychecks by their employers.
Under Alexander’s proposal, the 40 million Americans with federal student loan debt would see those auto-withdrawals capped at 10 percent of their discretionary income.
Supporters of the proposal say it would mean far fewer Americans default on their student loans.
Now, one in five people with federal student loan debts are either behind on payments, or in default.
If you default, the government can garnish up to 15 percent of your wages.
However, consumer advocates say taking those payments right out of all borrowers’ paychecks is not the right solution.
Senator Alexander says he wants to make these change as part of reauthorizing the Higher Education Act, which governs colleges and financial aid.
He hopes to bring this to a vote by the end of the year.
