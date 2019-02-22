Richmond housing advocates detail plan to help renters say in homes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Help is on the way for renters in Richmond who fall on tough times. The city is creating an eviction diversion program following a national report that ranked Richmond second in the nation when it comes to the most evictions.
Next month, Mayor Levar Stoney will pitch his budget plan to City Council, which means the earliest changes might happen is when the new budget year begins in July. That can’t come quick enough for housing advocates.
"Richmond's reputation has been tainted and damage,” said Marty Wegbreit with Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.
According to Eviction Lab, Richmond ranks second in the country in number of evictions.
At his State of the City address last month, Stoney announced the creation of an Eviction Diversion Program. Right now, no city in the Commonwealth is doing it.
“Tenants will get the benefit of a clean slate, financial literacy education, access to supportive services and landlords will also get the rent owed and avoid the expense of the eviction and finding a new tenant,” Stoney said.
Wegbreit met with the mayor this week. The Legal Aid Society found the average renter who faces eviction owes around $1,008. Late fees tack on another $140 on top of court costs and attorney fees.
"If you add it all up, people are getting evicted in the city of Richmond because they owe an average of $1,402. That’s unacceptable, so we hope the financial assistance could pay roughly half of that $1,402, roughly $700. It would be a case-by-case basis,” Wegbreit added.
The renter has to prove he or she is trying. The renter would have to sign up for financial literacy courses and make a down payment toward their past due rent to qualify for help. Wegbreit is monitoring a similar program in North Carolina where this is already in place.
"In three out of every four cases that go into their eviction diversion program, the tenant avoids an eviction judgement on their record,” he said.
That record can make it hard to ever rent again. Richmond is working with private attorneys who would volunteer their time to negotiate a plan with landlords to keep renters in their homes.
"If this program is adequately funded, we're not going to be in the top 10 of the highest eviction rates in the country anymore," Wegbreit said.
Aside from this program, the General Assembly just passed bills to create pilot programs similar to this in Petersburg, Hampton and Danville.
The difference is landlords must participate in the pilots. Richmond’s program is optional for landlords.
The pilot programs would not include financial assistance, but housing advocates say the fact that the pilots are being created show a commitment from the Commonwealth to do better by renters.
