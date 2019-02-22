Revolutionary War-era explosives found, detonated

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Twenty-four hand grenades and one cannon ball were found in storage by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources last November.
Historic Resources Director Julie Langan said the explosives came from the excavation of The Betsy, a British ship that sunk in the York River back in 1781, meaning the items date back to the Revolutionary War.
The old weapons sat in storage at the Department of Historic Resources for 30 years, because they were mislabeled and so staff did not know they were there.
“The people who recently started opening boxes and going into them hadn’t been involved when they were retrieved from where the shipwreck was located. So they paused – they were a bit puzzled, and didn’t know if they were solid metal or might be hollow with gun powder," she said.
Langan adds that even with the volume of items they sort through – artifacts this old are unique.
“It’s exciting to think that we have artifacts that we didn’t even know we had, and when you have a collection of over seven-million artifacts, some of them don’t get looked at for long periods of time," she said.
She said the discovery of the explosives gave Historic Resources staff an opportunity to develop a process of removal for potentially dangerous items.
Langan plans to share the process with other organizations that house collections.
Over the course of three months, various agencies, including Richmond, Henrico, State Police, ATF and the FBI worked to dispose of the explosives.
Richmond Police Bomb Squad Commander Mark Castillo says the last grenade was detonated in early January.
He spoke on the novelty of handling an explosive that old.
“This is something we don’t get to do everyday. Just the historical aspect," he said.
Castillo adds that it is possible that some live items may still be out there, and to contact the authorities if one happens to be found so that the items can be assessed for their safety.
