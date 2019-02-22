Registration opens for 2019 Virginia Senior Games

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Senior Games registration has opened for its 41st year of promoting healthy lifestyles for state residents.
The annual event is presented by the Virginia Recreation and Parks Society.
This year’s event will be held May 10 - 11 and May 15 - 18, and will be hosted by Henrico County Recreation and Parks.
The event is open for all residents age 50 and above, of all skill levels.
Participants can sign up for events including archery, basketball, bowling, pickleball, shuffleboard, swimming, tennis and more, and compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.
To learn more about Virginia Senior Games or to register, click here. Registration is open through April 15.
